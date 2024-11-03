Warm beginning of week

The weekend is a wrap, but we're going to keep the nice weather going for another couple of days. Temperatures, again, will push right back up to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday with some sun. A cold front will move in from the west on Tuesday and will bump rain chances up late night and through Wednesday. Tuesday should still be dry for your time at the voting polls. After the rain Wednesday, we'll dry back out late week as temps come down to the 60s and linger there through next weekend. Rain chances will stick around for the weekend.