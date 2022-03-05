Warm, but windy Saturday

Things are getting very spring-like and even summer-like today as temperatures will warm up fast this Saturday! Look for highs to roll up into the 70s with help from a strong southerly wind. Gusts should pick up to about 30-35 mph today so be sure to secure the outdoor items and be mindful that there will be an enhanced fire danger today. The winds will last through tonight and tomorrow too as a cold front is coming in. All of Saturday should be dry, but rain showers will likely begin overnight and pick up a bit throughout Sunday particularly in the evening. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out either, but it's no surprise given how warm it will be.

We will stay in the low 70s Sunday ahead of the front, then post front, we're looking at a decent drop back toward normal or slightly below by Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times Monday as the front moves through. Isolated rain shower chances will remain in place through the 8 day forecast with a strong Arctic blast planned for late next week and weekend. At this point, it looks like snow is a possibility for Friday/Saturday with highs only up to the mid 30 Saturday! Enjoy the warmth while it's here!