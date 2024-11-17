Warm days before the cold comes

The weekend is wrapping up on a nice note as we've seen a lot of sunshine today, but clouds are on their way in as a new weather system approaches. Enjoy the next two warmer days with temperatures in the 60s because that goes away around midweek with a much colder front coming in. Monday will be cloudy but dry. Tuesday will bring in rain especially for the first half of the day. Wednesday will be a transitional day with temperatures beginning to drop from the upper 50s and this will lead to a possible changeover to mix/snow showers into Thursday. It is definitely possible we see the first flakes of the season Thursday and Friday as high temperatures keep in the low 40s with lows in the low 30s.