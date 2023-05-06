Warm Derby Day ahead

Happy Derby Day, Kentucky! We have clouds around this morning, maybe even a stray sprinkle, but we are looking at a good weather day ahead as temperatures really warm up. Sun should be in and out behind clouds, but this afternoon looks to hold more cloud breaks. Highs should have no trouble reaching the mid 70s, some even closer to 80 degrees. Later in the weekend, tonight into Sunday, we have a chance to pick up some showers and maybe a thunderstorm, but a washout still is not expected. We are needing rain still so that will be welcomed. Moving into next week, we still have a few rain/storm chances around, but also some great warmth. The temperature trend will return to well above average with highs in the 80s.