Warm Easter weekend ahead

Happy Saturday! It will be a warm Easter weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s this afternoon and into Sunday. With the warmth comes a chance for some storms. The far northern part of central Kentucky will be under a marginal risk for storms this afternoon, but storms seem to remain along the Ohio River. We stay mostly dry on Easter Sunday, with a few shower/storm chances popping up in the late evening/overnight into Monday. We stay in the 70s throughout the week.

Have a great weekend!

