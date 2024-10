Happy Monday! We are warming back up to the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Overnight we cool to the upper 50s, but by Tuesday afternoon we could reach the low 80s! This little warm up will continue for most of the week, but by Halloween, a cold front will start to move through bringing with it some evening rain chances. We cool down to the 60s/70s for the end of the week.

Have a great week!