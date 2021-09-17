Warm Final Summer Weekend

Our Friday has been a fairly quiet day as we are in between weather systems. We still have some moisture around in the form of both humidity as well as a stray shower here and there, but the heaviest of the rain has remained well south of Kentucky thanks to post tropical cyclone Nicholas. As we head into the final summer weekend of 2021 we will still get to enjoy warm days with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The muggy feel will stay put, too. A few daytime heat-driven showers or maybe a thunderstorm could pop up through the afternoon of both Saturday and Sunday with a bit more widespread rain activity by late Sunday.

Monday will hold a few showers here and there as well, but then a strong cold front will drape across the state between Tuesday and Wednesday bringing heavy rain with it. Once we move past the wet weather for midweek, we are in for a big cool-down just in time for us to see the fall season roll in. High temperatures will drop sharply and run in the upper 60s/low 70s for the rest of the week into next weekend. It will certainly be feeling like fall soon!