Warm final weekend of August

It has been a nice weather week and we get to roll into the weekend on the same note. Temperatures have been in the mid 80s today and we will see those gradually increase to the mid/upper 80s Saturday. Saturday will hold a lot of sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds. Rain chances are nearly zero both weekend days. Sunday will be the hotter of the two days as we approach the 90 degree mark in the afternoon. Next week, as we close out August, it gets even hotter. Look for the low to mid 90s Monday through Friday with Tuesday being the hottest day. Dew point temperatures will also be on the climb, reaching 70 degrees by mid week. Rain chances pretty much stay away until Thursday. Enjoy!