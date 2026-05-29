Warm for your weekend

Our Friday will be wrapping up with a few scattered clouds around, but a line of showers or maybe a thunderstorm will bubble up over southern KY. These showers could linger through the night and into early Saturday morning, but they stay south near Lake Cumberland. The rest of our area should remain dry for all of Saturday with a good amount of sun. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 70s/low 80s again, but the lower humidity will stay around a little longer. Sunday will bring another small chance for isolated showers through the afternoon. Next work week looks to remain on the quiet side as rain chances are low. Our next decent rain chance arrives next Friday into the weekend. The upper 70s and low 80s will hang around throughout the week.