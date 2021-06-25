Warm, Humid Weekend Weather

We are starting off mainly dry, but just a couple of showers have made their way into Kentucky overnight. Most of these are showing up as very light, but a quick moderate shower can't be ruled out this morning. Most of the action is well to our northwest and will remain there as the system begins to fall apart. We are mild or warm as well to start your day. Temperatures are sitting in the low 70s for some, mid 70s west and mid 60s in eastern KY. We'll warm up fast today with highs getting into the mid 80s. You will also notice the humidity continuing to climb as our air flow is now out of the south and will remain that way today. The high pressure will continue to slide east and a huge heat ridge is building in the Pacific northwest where they are under excessive heat warnings until early July! Here at home, we have a strong storm system that will inch closer to our state, but likely fall apart before it reaches us. We will continue to remain mostly dry this weekend with only minimal rain or thunderstorm chances while the heat and humidity remain. We'll keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s before dropping back down into the lower 80s leading up to the July 4th holiday.