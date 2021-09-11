Warm Late Summer Days Coming

It's been a beautiful Saturday, perfect for any outdoor events taking place including UK game day. We have been into the low 80s today and will see temperatures dip into the mid 60s overnight. Sunday will bring us an even stronger summer feel as the heat will kick up a couple of notches proving that summer is not over with yet. Look for a warm start to the day with highs getting into the mid 80s for most and a couple of spots (southern KY) potentially reaching the upper 80s. This will put us around 5 degrees above normal.

The hot trend will continue into next week as well as we remain dry. Temperatures will camp out in the mid 80s for several days at least until we start to see rain making a comeback by mid week. A couple of disturbances will bring us chances for showers or even a thunderstorm beginning Wednesday and likely lingering through next weekend. By then, the temperatures will drop off closer to normal (low 80s). The tropics are pretty quiet for now, but over the next few days, we could see a couple of systems turn tropical.