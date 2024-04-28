Warm month also ends warm

Our weekend wraps up on a very warm note with temperatures into the low 80s across the state today. We will stay warm tonight and that keeps us warm for Monday, too. An isolated shower may show up late Monday, otherwise we are seeing a dry trend continue for most of the week with the exception of Tuesday. Several showers and even a few thunderstorms will be around on Tuesday then we dry right back out on Wednesday.

The temperature trend will dip on Tuesday due to rain, but we will pick back up where we left off with highs in the 80s again mid week. Later in the week, as we get to Oaks Friday and Derby Saturday, we see some more changes in the forecast. It is looking likely that we will see rain at some point those two days and right now, it looks to be more plausible on Friday than Saturday.