Warm Saturday, Rainy Sunday

Posted at 8:34 AM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 08:34:17-04

Happy Saturday! A beautiful day in store with sunshine and above average temperatures in the low 70s. We'll enjoy a lot of sunshine early in the day with some high clouds arriving in the afternoon. Tomorrow is a bit of a different story. A low is moving in from the west which will bring in some cloud cover along with some possible rain showers. The best chance for rain remains in our South and West counties. But, we won't see rain all day long, but some scattered showers through the afternoon/evening are possible. This could continue overnight with some drizzles continuing for our Halloween Monday morning and afternoon. Right now, it looks like it will be mostly dry just in time for trick-or-treating!

Have a great weekend!

