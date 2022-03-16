Warm St. Patrick's Day coming

A low pressure has pushed a bit of moisture into the state today with southern KY mainly the recipients of some light shower activity earlier today. The cloud cover plus the showers have held temperatures in the low 60s there, while Lexington and much of central KY have seen the upper 60s/low 70s for high temperatures! Other than it being a little cloudy with some wind, it has felt like another nice spring day! The low will take the rain mainly east, but another shower can't be ruled out this evening and tonight.

St. Patrick's day tomorrow will bring us some luck with partly sunny skies and high temperatures well above normal still...pushing 70 degrees. Our next more decent shot at rain and even a thunderstorm glides in for late week with an approaching low pressure. Rain showers will likely be a bit heavier than the ones we've received today and will be scattered around the state throughout our Friday. Early weekend may hold a shower or two, as we see a drop toward more normal temperatures (mid 50s). Then, we warm right back up into the 60s for Sunday and most of next week. The warmth will usher in a few more chances for rain and thunderstorms by midweek.