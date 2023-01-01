Warm start to 2023

Watch Now
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jan 01, 2023
Happy 2023! We are starting the year off on a warm note! Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s/low 60s. A partly cloudy day ahead with more sunshine by the late afternoon. We get even warmer on Monday and Tuesday with highs climbing to the mid to upper 60s, close to record breaking highs. Rain will move into Central Kentucky on Tuesday with downpours and heavy rain possible at times. A cold front will move through behind the system and cool us to the low 40s by the end of the week.

