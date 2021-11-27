Warm Start to December

A warm front lifted north of us today and that help our temperatures to warm into the low 50s for most! Some stayed in the upper 40s, but it certainly felt much better than Friday with the cold, biting wind. The low pressure that brought us the warm-up today will eventually send us a cold front, but the good news is that many in the state will remain fully dry. This is a quick clipper which will remain well to our north and that will keep any precipitation north of us, too. The Upper Ohio Valley is in for a bit more snow like they saw yesterday. For us, we will see a few clouds overnight and for Sunday morning, but more sunshine is expected through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will hang out in the mid 40s.

Early next work week looks decent too, but cool to start. By Tuesday, we'll return to the low/mid 50s and stay there Wednesday. Ahead of another low pressure system, highs could reach the 60 degree mark by Thursday, which will be 10 degrees above normal for early December. By late week, rain will eventually slide in again. At this point there isn't a whole lot of organization for rain late in the week toward the weekend aside from a few showers. The better chance for soaking rain will come with another cold front late next Sunday.