Warm start to the work week

After the great weather this weekend, we do still have some nice warmth to continue as temperatures remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. As the warmth lingers, rain and storm chances will begin to creep back in. Look for more clouds overnight and into Monday with a small shot at isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. These showers will be very hit and miss and not a guarantee, but have the umbrella around just in case. Rain and storms will be a bit more scattered Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will begin to come down some then, too. Enjoy the warmth because we will see a larger cool down come in next weekend.