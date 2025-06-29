Warm Sunday with storms

The second half of our weekend will be about the same as the start as we are still under a muggy and very warm air mass. Showers and thunderstorms will also return through this afternoon and evening. Some of the showers will bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Chances for severe High temperatures today should reach the upper 80s. A low pressure is on the way for Monday so our storm chances will increase a bit. Keep the umbrella around through Tuesday. By mid and late week, we'll dry out, see more sunshine and temperatures will press into the low 90s yet again.
