Warm Thursday Ahead Before a Cool Down

A warm and calm evening ahead with lows reaching the upper 40s in our late night hours. Expect dry and clear skies both tonight and heading into tomorrow afternoon as we enjoy one last day in the mid to upper 70s before a cold front moves through Thursday night.

Opening day for the Fall meet at Keeneland will be much cooler than the past few days with highs only reaching the mid-60s. We will stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies on Friday, but an isolated shower is possible. Our mornings heading into the weekend will be chilly with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Some areas may get down to freezing on Saturday and Sunday overnight! Time to pull out the jacket this weekend!

Have a great evening!

