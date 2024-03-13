Warm Thursday, storm chances Friday morning

Happy Wednesday! Another beautiful day throughout the Bluegrass and warmer weather continues for your Thursday. We wake up in the upper 40s/low 50s tomorrow with a few more clouds sticking around throughout the afternoon. The action begins on Thursday night as a cold front approaches the state. Strong storms will be possible overnight into early Friday morning. The majority of the severe threat will be more towards the west but strong winds and hail will still be a possibility for central Kentucky. We cool down and dry out for the rest of your St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Have a great evening!