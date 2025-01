Happy Sunday! Another day with average-like temperatures throughout the Bluegrass! A weak cold front swept through this morning leaving us with cloudy skies for the day. Highs will reach the low/mid 40s this afternoon. Most of Central Kentucky will remain quiet but a few snow showers/wintry mix chances will be possible for our far southern counties this evening. Monday, the sunshine returns and our temperatures continue to climb to the upper 40s by mid-week!

Have a great day!