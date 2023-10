Happy Wednesday! We are starting to warm up for the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 70s/low 80s with lots of sunshine after a warm front moves in. But, the warm weather does not last long! A strong cold front moves in on Friday night, bringing in some rain and storm chances into Saturday morning. We will cool down to the 60s and 50s for the weekend and into next week!

Have a great evening!