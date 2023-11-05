Warm weather through mid week

The weekend is winding down and we close it out with some great weather. In fact, this warm, dry trend will continue into this new work week. Temperatures have been in the 60s over the weekend, but we are about to jump into the 70s for a few days. Monday will stay dry as we reach the 70-degree mark then push into the low/mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday brings a small chance for showers, otherwise we are dry until Thursday. A cold front will push some rain in for late week and then drop our temperatures back to a more November-like feel. The 50s will come in for next weekend.