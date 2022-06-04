Warm weekend continues

The weekend has been a great one thus far and we still have another day to go with sunshine, few clouds and temperatures very late June/early July like. Continue to keep the sunglasses, sunblock and water around as highs on Sunday will jump up to the mid 80s. There have been a few places around the state that have reached the mid 80s today. The ridge of high pressure slides east and will eventually break down, but until then we have at least another day and half of dry weather. Good pool weather continues. Humidity levels will remain comfortable through Sunday, but will increase soon after.

As we move into a new work week, we'll begin to see the rain chances increasing. That is okay though since we are needing some rain after this sun and heat. Monday looks generally dry, but a stray shower in the evening can't be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday look to bring better/higher rain and storm chances with an incoming low pressure. Rain will likely send temperatures back down closer to normal for early June by Thursday. Then the mid to upper 70s will return by next weekend.