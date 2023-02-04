Warm weekend to be continued

The beginning of the weekend was cold, but temperatures really shot up today reaching the low 50s for many! Now as we head into the close of our Saturday, we remain mild, but the wind is up. In fact, our Sunday will be even windier. You'll need a wind breaker for tomorrow, but temperatures will still be nice and we will stay fully dry. Overnight lows will dip to the upper 30s then Sunday afternoon's highs should push the mid 50s with lots of clouds. The moon will become full tonight/early Sunday, but viewing may not be great.

As we start a new work week the clouds clear and sunshine returns for Monday. Our lovely and dry streak of weather continues through much of Tuesday however a couple of light showers may be around. The better rain chance comes later Wednesday through Thursday. Before that weather-maker (cold front) sends our temps back to a more normal range, we will exceed the 50s and even see the low 60s a couple of days-very spring-like!