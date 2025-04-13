Warm with a thunderstorm on Monday

The remainder of your Sunday night will be pretty quiet except for some wind picking up as temperatures remain mild. This wind will help to bring in a chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms through the day Monday, but the chance is not large. We do have a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in northeastern KY and the main threats will be hail and wind. The good news is that there is not a lot of rain coming in with this cold front, and not a lot of rain expected this week. Once the front exits, we will see some cooler temperatures for Tuesday (mid 50s), but the warmth returns soon enough. Highs will work their way back up to the 70s by late week and linger into next weekend and we get a few days worth of sun, too.