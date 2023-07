Happy Tuesday! It has been a beautiful summer afternoon and your Tuesday evening will be just as nice. We have clear skies tonight and into your Wednesday morning as a high pressure system slides east. More moisture will start moving in Wednesday night as we shift to a southerly flow. It will be a hotter and muggier end of the week with more storms and rain chances moving in. Temperatures will remain near the mid/upper 80s throughout the week and into the weekend.

Have a great evening!