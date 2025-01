Happy Tuesday! Another sunny day with above average temperatures in the books! We continue to stay quiet tonight with temperatures falling to the 30s tomorrow morning. But, don't worry, the 50s return by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday! We get warmer and warmer through the week with temps reaching the upper 50s by Friday! But, we do have to watch out for some widespread rain chances on Friday morning as a low pressure moves in from the southwest.

Have a great evening!