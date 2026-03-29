Warmer end to March

More changes are on the way as we enter a new work week and eventually a new month. Tonight, temperatures are much milder so we don't have to worry about freezing. For Monday, we have a chance for showers first thing in the morning. These will last a few hours, then there's another, but small chance for a shower or two later in the afternoon as we stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures will still find a way to the low 70s though. We will warm even more on Tuesday as we push toward record highs again. The record is 82 degrees and the forecast for Lexington is 81. As April begins on Wednesday, more rain is in store for us. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be the case mid through late week and next weekend including the opening day at Keeneland on Friday (also Good Friday). Rain totals over the next week will fall between 1 and 2 inches. Temperatures will keep warm, in the mid to upper 70s until Easter Sunday when we fall back into the 50s.