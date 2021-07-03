Warmer Independence Day

Our holiday weekend has been great so far and we'll keep the nice trend going as our weather remains pretty calm and uneventful...which is what we want. Mainly clear skies will remain in place for fireworks watching tonight and temperatures will dip to the low 70s for viewing, but then down into the low 60s overnight. We won't be quite as cool as last night where we tied the record low for July 3rd at the Bluegrass Airport.

Independence Day brings back the sun with a few more scattered clouds much like today. There is the smallest chance some see a pop-up rain shower tomorrow evening, but it's a minimal threat to your outdoor plans. Most will remain completely dry.

As we head into the new work week, the heat continues to crank as we reach the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday. You will notice more moisture in the air as well as humidity levels rise starting Sunday. Once we reach midweek, we are looking at our typical summer-like weather pattern with warmth and pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons starting Wednesday and lasting through next weekend with Thursday looking the most active day again.