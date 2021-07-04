Warmer & Muggy Start to Week

The holiday weekend wraps up this evening and tonight with a bit more warmth even though high temperatures only made it into the mid 80s for most today. The weather will still be nice for any fireworks-watching this evening and tonight, but a few more clouds and higher humidity could lead to some patchy fog late night into early Monday morning.

The past day or two has held more clouds than we would like to see and that trend will continue tomorrow and Tuesday as the high begins to slide further east. We'll stay mostly dry Monday and Tuesday, but there will be enough convection from daytime heating to spark a stray shower or two with some rumbles of thunder, but we aren't expecting anything to be widespread. Only a few of us will see rain early in the week, but better chances of rain and storms return by Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Tropical Storm Elsa poses a threat to Florida mostly in the next couple of days before turning toward the Atlantic coast and moving northeast. If we get any rain from Elsa at all (but unlikely) it will be Thursday. Temperatures will remain on the warm side this week with the hottest day being 90 degrees on Tuesday then dipping and staying in the 80s the rest of the work week.