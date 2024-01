Happy Sunday! We are waking up cold with our wind chill advisory expiring later this morning. The afternoon will be filled with sunshine as well as highs in the mid 20s. Monday will be much warmer with highs reaching the low 40s and dry conditions. But, rain is closely following with widespread shower chances early on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue on and off throughout the work week with highs reaching the 40s/50s.

Stay warm!