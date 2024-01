Happy Monday! Finally warming up after a brutally cold week. We will be nice and dry this afternoon with highs in the low 40s! We continue to get warmer throughout the week but low pressure arrives moving in some rain chances Tuesday morning. Rain chances will continue on and off throughout the week with some areas accumulating over 2 inches by the end of the week. Highs will reach the upper 50s by the middle of the week.

Have a great day!