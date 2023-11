Happy Tuesday! It has been a cold one! Highs only reached the mid 30s this afternoon and we have one more cold morning before we warm up a bit. Wednesday morning we wake up in the teens but will climb to the upper 40s/low 50s by the afternoon. The sunshine continues for the rest of the week until we hit Friday, where some much needed rain moves in. Rain chances will be on and off throughout the weekend.

Have a great evening!