Happy Saturday! A warmer weekend is ahead with highs back in the low/mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the day with a small rain chance tonight into Sunday, but most will stay dry. We continue to warm up at the start of the work week, with highs possibly reaching the low 70s. Our next best chance for rain comes early next week.

Have a great day and remember to turn back those clocks tonight!