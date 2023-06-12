Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Warming back up through the week

Mostly dry for the next few days
High Temperature Trend
Stormtracker
High Temperature Trend
Rain chances
Rainfall
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 14:41:08-04

Happy Monday! It has been a much cooler and cloudier day thanks to a cold front that moved through last night, bringing along with it lots of rain and some severe storms. Some of our southern counties received nearly 1.5 inches! This week we probably won't be seeing that much but we still have rain chances through the week. Tomorrow will be a lot nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. We will continue to warm up throughout the work week, climbing back to the mid 80s by Friday. On and off showers are possible the closer we get to the weekend with storm chances on Saturday and Father's Day.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth