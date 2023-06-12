Warming back up through the week

Happy Monday! It has been a much cooler and cloudier day thanks to a cold front that moved through last night, bringing along with it lots of rain and some severe storms. Some of our southern counties received nearly 1.5 inches! This week we probably won't be seeing that much but we still have rain chances through the week. Tomorrow will be a lot nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. We will continue to warm up throughout the work week, climbing back to the mid 80s by Friday. On and off showers are possible the closer we get to the weekend with storm chances on Saturday and Father's Day.

Have a great evening!