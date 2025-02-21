Warming day by day

It's been a cloudy (for many) and cold Friday, but we have some hope for better weather into the weekend. Our dry stretch will linger through both weekend days as we get some sun here and there, especially on Sunday, and temperatures start to warm. We will have a very cold night tonight, but warm up above freezing tomorrow afternoon. By Sunday, we're into the low and mid 40s! The winter thaw will continue into next week as we see the temperature trend flirt with and even push above normal for several days. Dry weather will stay put until Tuesday when we track a small chance for rain showers, and by Thursday/Friday, a few snowflakes may try to mix with some light rain. Overall, it's going to be much more quiet weather week ahead for us.