Warming into Easter weekend

This Thursday morning we are starting on the chilly side, and frost is around, but we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will keep on the cool side with highs only in the mid 50s for most. Friday will begin our warming trend as we move into the mid 60s and continue to warm through the upcoming weekend. Easter is looking just a touch more active with a chance for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm around as well. The warmth will stick around into Monday when we hit the mid 70s and then that will bring a better shot at stronger storms for Tuesday again.