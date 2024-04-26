Warming this weekend

Today has been a bit more on the cloudy side and that will continue as we move into tonight and the weekend. Rain showers have been scattered across the state, but mostly on the lighter side. At some point, you may see a shower this evening, but we will dry out some into Saturday.

The weekend temperatures, with a warm front, will really take off and warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. This will feel more like mid or late May than late April. The warmer-than-normal trend will stay put into much of next work week as rain and thunderstorm chances begin to increase again with the warmth.

Oaks and Derby weekend are now in the extended forecast. It looks as though showers may be around early Friday before drying out and cooling a bit on Derby day.