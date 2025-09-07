Warming trend incoming

Our weekend is wrapping up on a beautiful note with mostly clear skies ahead tonight and the potential for another broken record low temperature. The record is 45 degrees and we are likely to tie it at least. That will make for a chilly start to the work week, but the trend will be warming especially later in the week. We will start with pleasant and below normal temps before we hit the mid 80s by Wednesday and increase from there. The rain chances for the week are very little to none. Each day will bring loads of sunshine as high pressure will take over and camp out.