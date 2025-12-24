Warming trend through Christmas

Generally quiet weather continues as we move through our midweek and Christmas Eve. Fog will be thick in spots this morning, so be careful as you start or continue your holiday traveling. Most of our day will be dry. Later this evening, we could see a few spotty light rain showers and then a few more overnight. High temperatures will move back into the upper 50s and we hit the 60s tomorrow and stay there for a bit. Christmas day will bring us some precipitation, just not snow. Another warm front will send in some scattered light rain showers off and on tomorrow and Friday, too. Saturday will be the warmest day before a huge temperature crash into early next week. Merry Christmas to you and yours!