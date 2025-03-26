Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Warming up at the end of the week

Temperatures remain in the low/mid 50s this afternoon
High temperature trend
Stormtracker
High temperature trend
Precipitation chances
Posted

Happy Wednesday! We have partly cloudy skies and low/mid 50s ahead for this afternoon. A few isolated showers possible later today, but most of us will stay nice and dry. We start warming up tomorrow, highs reaching low 60s with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. The low 70s return to the forecast to end the week and continue into the weekend. Isolated storms will be possible on Friday and Saturday, but widespread showers and storms will impact central Kentucky on Sunday night. Some of these systems could be strong.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18