Warming up at the end of the week

Happy Wednesday! We have partly cloudy skies and low/mid 50s ahead for this afternoon. A few isolated showers possible later today, but most of us will stay nice and dry. We start warming up tomorrow, highs reaching low 60s with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. The low 70s return to the forecast to end the week and continue into the weekend. Isolated storms will be possible on Friday and Saturday, but widespread showers and storms will impact central Kentucky on Sunday night. Some of these systems could be strong.

Have a great day!