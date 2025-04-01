Warming up before storms Wednesday night

Happy Tuesday! Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts! A warm front will lift in tomorrow which will help spark temperatures into the low 80s. It will be gusty tomorrow as well, 35-45 mph gusts will be possible. A cold front will approach central Kentucky late Wednesday night, sparking strong to severe storms. Damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The front will stall right over Kentucky, meaning that rain and storms will continue to develop on and off into the weekend. Torrential rain will be possible, leading to hazardous flooding situations. A flood watch is in effect until Sunday morning.

Stay weather aware!