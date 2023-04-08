Warming up for Easter weekend

Happy Saturday! We started off chilly this morning and we will still be a bit cooler than normal with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s this afternoon. Winds will be around 10-15 mph from the East, giving us a bit of a breeze today. If you're heading out to Keeneland this afternoon, you may want to bring a light jacket. Easter Sunday will much clearer and warmer, with highs in the mid 60s along with plenty of sunshine. We continue to warm up and stay dry throughout throughout the work week, with upper 70s possible by next Friday.

Have a great weekend!