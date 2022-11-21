Warming Up for Thanksgiving

Happy Monday! We are finally getting a break from that bitter cold with warmer temperatures throughout the week! High pressure sticks around throughout the week, helping us stay nice and sunny with highs in the low 50s for Tuesday through Wednesday. We may even see above average temperatures in the upper 50s in time for Thanksgiving but a few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, but we have a better chance for rain overnight and into Friday morning as a cold front moves through Kentucky, pushing us back into the 40s for the weekend.

Have a great evening!

