Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Warming Up for Thanksgiving

Dry and Warm Through Mid-week
High Temps this week
StormTracker
High Temps this week
Plan your Monday Evening
Departure from normal temps this week
Rain Chances this week
Posted at 3:00 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:00:18-05

Happy Monday! We are finally getting a break from that bitter cold with warmer temperatures throughout the week! High pressure sticks around throughout the week, helping us stay nice and sunny with highs in the low 50s for Tuesday through Wednesday. We may even see above average temperatures in the upper 50s in time for Thanksgiving but a few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, but we have a better chance for rain overnight and into Friday morning as a cold front moves through Kentucky, pushing us back into the 40s for the weekend.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results