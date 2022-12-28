Warming up for the New Year

Happy Tuesday! We finally reached above freezing temperatures this afternoon and we will continue to warm up over the next few days. Tomorrow we will see sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s will come with it. We will climb to the upper 50s and possibly low 60s by Thursday and into the weekend. While our temperatures increase, our rain chances do too. Our best chances for rain will be Friday and Saturday, so if you have New Year's plans, be sure to bring the umbrella!

Have a great evening!