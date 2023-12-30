Warming up for New Year's Eve

It has been a very gloomy Saturday for most everyone and cold, too. But we will see improvements soon. Tonight, some of the clouds will clear out as temperatures fall down toward freezing again. For Sunday, we could start with some fog, but also sun. A drier cold front will dive in for the afternoon so that will increase our clouds later in the day. A stray sprinkle is possible around dinner time. We will be milder for a change as temperatures push into the mid to upper 40s putting us above normal again. Southern KY may even hit 50 degrees! Quiet weather will help us ring in the new year at midnight then New Year's Day will be cold, but uneventful weather wise. Much of next week, post holidays, looks dry and near normal.