Warming up for the start of June

Overall, our final weekend in May has been a nice one aside from a few spotty, but heavy rain showers from time to time in southern KY. This evening, that's what we're seeing again. Some of these thundershowers will be torrential so stay aware. As we head into a brand new work week and new month, we have mostly quiet weather to discuss. High pressure will stay in control of the forecast for the next several days. There is a chance for more isolated to scattered showers and t-storms across southern KY again Monday afternoon as temperatures hold in the upper 70s. The warmth will kick up a notch by midweek and we'll hit the 80s. By late week, we still have mostly dry weather and high temperatures in the mid 80s. The next chance for rain won't arrive until next weekend.