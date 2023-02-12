Warming up for the work week

Happy Sunday! Most of us will enjoy and beautiful and sunny day, while the Southeastern part of the state will be dealing with some wide spread rain and cloudy skies. Most of us will still reach the low 50s this afternoon. As we move into the work week, we will start off dry and sunny on Monday with highs in the mid 50s/low 60s. By Wednesday we will be getting close to the low 70s, but storms and showers will be possible heading into Thursday. We will keep an eye on it and update the forecast throughout the week.

Have a great day!