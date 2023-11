Happy Election Day! We enjoyed a calm afternoon with low 70s, and we can expect even warmer temperatures tomorrow! A warm front will lift on Wednesday, having highs surge to the upper 70s by the afternoon, nearly 20 degrees above average. But, the warmth does not last long. A cold front will follow closely behind, bringing some light rain chances for Thursday and Friday along with some cooler weather. We drop back to the mid 50s by the weekend.

Have a great evening!